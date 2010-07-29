Throgs Neck Bridge closed due to 'suspicious vehicle'

The Throgs Neck Bridge was closed to all traffic just after 6 a.m. Thursday after police discovered a “suspicious vehicle” under the span, officials told Newsday. It is unclear when the bridge will be reopened.

A law enforcement source told Newsday police closed the bridge in both directions at 6:07 a.m. after the vehicle was determined to be “suspicious.”

Police have not commented on the situation.

The New York State Department of Transportation has confirmed the bridge closure, but cited only “police activity” as the cause for the closure.

It is unclear what type of vehicle is involved — or what determined it was suspicious.

The closure is causing massive traffic jams in Queens and motorists should avoid the Cross Island Parkway and the Clearview Expressway, if possible. The closure is likely to affect traffic throughout the morning rush hour.