Thunderstorm forces many postponements

Most of the more than 125 varsity high school games scheduled Thursday were postponed because of an afternoon thunderstorm. Officials from Section VIII and XI, Nassau and Suffolk's chapters of the state Public High School Athletic Association, said games were largely rescheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Baseball and softball were the most affected sports with less than 10 of the nearly 75 originally scheduled games being played.

Southampton's 9-2 victory against Hampton Bays was one of the only baseball contests to take place.

"We were lucky . . . it was just a sprinkle" Southampton coach Ike Birdsall said. "I didn't even wear my jacket."

Boys and girls lacrosse games were affected as well with less than half of the roughly 30 scheduled games taking place.

Farmingdale girls lacrosse coach Shari Campbell said the storm stopped as the Dalers were en route to play Baldwin.

"[The field] was really in good condition," said Campbell, who coached Farmingdale to a 22-6 victory. "We got the huge storm on the way there and it didn't rain once we got there."

The thunder and lightning policy of Nassau states "if thunder or lightning is observed, all outdoor activities will be suspended immediately . . . Before resuming contest, officials should wait a minimum of 30 minutes after the last observable lightning strike or thunder heard."

If lightning is observed during or within 15 minutes of the start of an outdoor game in Suffolk, then the game is called off. Thunder suspends play for a minimum of 30 minutes in Suffolk.