Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Jim Cochrane executive vice president, partnerships and client services, Mike Healy executive vice president, venue operations and guest experience, Erin Kearney senior vice president and general counsel, Mike Bullock senior vice president, information technology and Travis Dillon senior vice president, marketing.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from the New York Yankees.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener and C Ali Sanchez outright to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF Mike Moustakas.

NEW YORK METS — Named Jake Bye senior vice president, ticketing and premium experience.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Zach Thompson for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Rich Hill on a one-year contract.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Ryan O'Reilly to Chicago (American Association) for a player to be named later.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Alec Thomas to Ottawa in exchange for OF Liam McArthur.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kobe Foster to a contract extension.

NBA — Named Lesley Slaton Brown chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer. Fined Boston G Marcus Smart an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate language toward a game official during a Jan. 3rd game against Oklahoma City.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Acquired F Noah Vonleh and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a protected future second round pick. Waived C Gorgui Dieng and F Noah Vonleh.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed T Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City. Placed T Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed RB Antonio Gibson on injured reserve. Signed RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Nathan Beaulieu to San Diego (AHL) on a conditioning loan. Reassigned LW Blake McLaughlin from San Diego to Tulsa (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Chris Wagner from Providence (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reinstated LW Ondrej Palat from injured reserve. Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL). Assigned F Tyce Thompson to Utica.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reinstated RW Cal Clutterbuck from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Gustav Rydahl from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Kiefer Bellows from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Loaned G Felix Sandstron to Lehigh Valley.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick Cicek from San Jose (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned RW Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL). Placed LW Mikey Eyssimont on waivers.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned LW Blake McLaughlin to Tulsa (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Isaac poulter from Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Sanghoon Shin from reserve. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Brad Morrison and placed him on reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Carson Vance. Placed D Jacob Graves and F Stefano Giliati on injured reserve. Loaned F Luka Burzan to Cleveland (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Darren McCormick. Loaned D Eric Williams to Laval (AHL).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquired D T.J. Fergus from Iowa. Placed F Nicholas Blachman on reserve. Placed F Dallas Comeau on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond. Signed Fs Brendan Soucie and D-Jay Jerome. Placed F Olivier Ouellet on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed D Mike McKee on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Tarun Fizer from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Brandon Fehd off waivers from Adirondack. Signed D Joe Leonidas.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Derek Osik. Activated D Myles McGurty from reserve.

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the transfer of D Alan Franco to Sao Paulo FC (Brazil) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

AUSTIN FC — Transferred D Ruben Gabrielsen to Lillestrom SK (Norwegian side).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the number one spot in the 2023 MLS waiver order.

FC CINCINNATI — Claimed D Isaiah Foster off waivers from Colorado Springs (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Nicolas Stefanelli from AIK Fotboll (Sweden) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Chris Mavinga to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed M Memo Rodriguez to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Nick DePuy from LA Galaxy in exchange for $50,000 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a natural 2024 MLS second round SuperDraft pick.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Dave Romney from Nashville SC in exchange for $250,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $275,000 in 2024 GAM. Re-signed M Nacho Gil to a two-year contract.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired D Joey Buckley from the Barca Academy.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Rafael Santos from Cruzeiro (Brazil) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC), P-1 visa and a medical evaluation.

ANGEL CITY FC — Acquired M Yazmeen Ryan from Portland in exchange for the fifth overall pick in 2023, a 2024 second-round pick and $200,000 in genaral allocation money.

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed D Annika Creel to a one-year contract.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired M Yazmeen Ryan from Angel City in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and first pick in the 2023 NWSL draft. Acquired second overall selection in the 2023 draft from Orlando Pride in exchange for GAM and a natural fourth round pick in 2024.

NAVY — Named Tommy Laurendine tight ends coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Troy Reffett football defensive coordinator.

TEXAS — Fired men's basketball head coach Chris Beard.