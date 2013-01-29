Tiger Woods wins his first tournament of season

SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods is a winner again at Torrey Pines, and the only question Monday was how long it would take him to finish.

Woods stretched his lead to eight shots in the Farmers Insurance Open before losing his focus and his patience during a painfully slow finish by the group ahead.

Despite dropping four shots in the last five holes, he managed an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory on the course where he has won more than any other in his pro career.

"It got a little ugly toward the end," Woods said. "I started losing patience a little bit with the slow play. I lost my concentration a little bit."

He won the tournament for the seventh time, one behind the record held by Sam Snead, who won the Greater Greensboro Open eight times. It was the eighth time Woods won at Torrey Pines, which includes his playoff win in the 2008 U.S. Open.

It was his 75th career win, seven short of Snead's all-time tour record.

Woods built a six-shot lead with 11 holes to play when the final round of the fog-delayed tournament was suspended because of darkness Sunday. He returned yesterday -- a late-morning restart because CBS Sports wanted to show it in the afternoon on the East Coast -- and looked stronger than ever until the tournament dragged to a conclusion.

Having to wait on every tee and from every fairway -- or the rough, in his case -- Woods made bogey from the bunker on the 14th, hooked a tee shot on the 15th that went off the trees and into a patch of ice plant and led to double bogey, and then popped up his tee shot on the 17th on his way to another bogey.

He rallied with a two-putt par on the 18th hole to finish at 14-under 274 and win by four shots over defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Josh Teater, who had the best finish of his career.