Tim Cahill scores late and Red Bulls tie Seattle Sounders 1-1

Tim Cahill got control of a loose ball in the penalty area and scored late in the 76th minute on Sunday night, lifting the New York Red Bulls into a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders that put them back atop the MLS standings.

The Eastern Conference-leading Red Bulls (15-9-7) have 52 points, while the Sounders (15-8-6) picked up their 51st point to climb back into a tie with Real Salt Lake for first place in the Western Conference.

After New York saw two earlier chances at the tying goal bounce away -- one off the crossbar in the 61st minute, one off the left post in the 63rd -- Cahill got his chance at the equalizer when the Sounders were unable to clear the ball out of their penalty area. He got a foot under it, and from 10 yards away toward the left side, beat Seattle goalkeeper Michael Gspurning to the far corner.

The goal was Cahill's ninth of the year, tying him for the team lead with Thierry Henry, who missed the game with an Achilles injury.

Brad Evans gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead with a penalty kick midway through the 45th minute.

Playing inside the box on the right, about 6 yards up from the goal line, Evans' attempted short cross deflected off the left hand of Red Bulls defender Markus Holgersson. Referee Kevin Stott immediately pointed to the spot, and Evans drilled his kick low into the back right corner past goalkeeper Luis Robles, who dove in the same direction, but not in time.

Evans' goal was his fourth of the season, two of them on PKs.