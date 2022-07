Here's a look at the head-coaching record of 49-year-old Tim Welsh, who is the leading candidate for the Hofstra job:

Overall: 215-148, .592IONA: 1995-98: 70-22

Achievements: Won 3 MAAC regular-season titles, 1 MAAC tournament, 1 NCAA bid, 2 NIT bids

PROVIDENCE: 1998-2008: 145-126

Achievements: 5 winning seasons, 5 Big East records of .500 or better, 2 NCAA bids, 3 NIT bids