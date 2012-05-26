Tinney twirls St. Anthony's past Kellenberg

Brian Tinney pitched a complete game, allowing one run and four hits with eight strikeouts, as No. 1 St. Anthony's (16-8) beat No. 4 Kellenberg (15-11), 3-1, at Farmingdale State on Friday, taking its CHSAA baseball semifinal series, 2-1.

"It was a classic series," St. Anthony's coach John Phelan said. "It was low-scoring, and we got a couple of timely hits and a fantastic job by Tinney."

The Friars took Game 1 Tuesday, 1-0, while Kellenberg won Game 2 Thursday, 3-2.

Kellenberg's Matt Weissheier lost his second game of the series, allowing three runs in three innings on two days' rest after starting Game 1.

Tinney left runners stranded on first and third after the first two batters reached base in the fourth inning, and in the fifth allowed Kellenberg's only run on a fielder's choice.

"I had great communication with my catcher Mike D'Acunti and everything was working," Tinney said.

St. Anthony's opened the scoring with two runs in the second, and went up 3-0 in the third on a heads-up play by Dave Groeneveld, who tagged up from third and scored on a shallow foul ball between home and first, with Kellenberg's catcher, pitcher and first baseman all tracking the pop-up and leaving home plate uncovered.

"All three of them converged and I knew it'd be a close game so I figured I'd just try to make a play for the team," Groeneveld said.