'Today' show's Jenna Wolfe is expecting

"Today" weekend anchor Jenna Wolfe says she and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk are expecting a baby girl in August, The Associated Press reports.

A smiling, joking Wolfe made her announcement on NBC's morning show Wednesday, saying, "I'm quite pregnant, actually." The baby is due in mid-August, Wolfe, 39, said.

"You kept a secret pretty good," "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie told her.

In a blog on the show's website, Wolfe said she and Gosk, 40, were two years into their relationship when they realized they wanted to "share our adventures with a wide-eyed little person." She underwent artificial insemination by an anonymous donor.

In a People magazine story out Friday, Wolfe discussed why the couple decided to share news of their pregnancy and to come out. As Wolfe put it: "I don't want to bring my daughter into a world where I'm not comfortable telling everyone who I am and who her mother is." Other TV journalists who have come out as gay include Anderson Cooper of CNN and Sam Champion of ABC.