Tom Brady cuts off WEEI radio interview over remark about daughter

Tom Brady hung up the phone and dropped the mic on his final morning in New England before Super Bowl LII.

The first act came as part of Brady’s regular Monday morning appearance on WEEI radio in Boston. He was upset over a comment made by a host at the station aimed at his 5-year-old daughter and her role on the “Tom vs. Time” documentary.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

On a different show last week, WEEI host Alex Reimer called Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant.” Reimer was reportedly suspended for the comment. That may not be enough to keep Brady with the sports station, though.

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” he said, before ending the interview. He said he would evaluate his future with the station.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shortly after, Brady appeared at a sendoff rally for the team before it flew to Minneapolis.

“We love you,” he yelled to the cheering throngs. “Patriots out!”

And with that he tossed the microphone in the air, walked off the stage, and headed for his eighth Super Bowl.