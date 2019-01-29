Super Bowl LIII: Tom Brady jokes that he and LeBron James are 'similar athletes'

Tom Brady said he and LeBron James are “similar” athletes. Brady was kidding, of course.

But Brady was asked about James, the Lakers’ superstar who has appeared in eight straight NBA Finals and nine overall. Brady is making his third straight Super Bowl appearance and ninth overall.

They both have incredible wills to win and the ability to lead their teams, but the similarities end there. James is one of the best athletes in NBA history. No one has ever suggested Brady is, but he is one of the greatest winners in NFL history – maybe the greatest.

"We’re similar athletes, LeBron and I,” Brady said with a smile on his face. “Both great size and speed, jumping ability, shooting, not quite. No, he’s a much better athlete than me.”

There is the ongoing debate of whether Brady is the greatest quarterback or player in NFL history. James is in a similar debate in NBA history. Right now, though, Brady has five rings and James three.