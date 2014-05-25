Top 10 beaches in U.S. list doesn't include Long Island

The latest top 10 beach list has been released just in time for Memorial Day weekend and it includes -- none from Long Island.

Before anyone gets their boogie boards in a bunch, relax, the list's author, Dr. Beach, explains that once a beach reaches the top spot in the annual Dr. Beach ranking, it no longer qualifies for the list.

Coopers Beach in Southampton and Main Beach in East Hampton have both already topped the list. Main Beach was ranked No. 1 in 2013.

The 2014 list has a decidedly south and west flavor. Four beaches are in Florida, and another three are in Hawaii.

The closest location to Long Island on this year's list is Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod.