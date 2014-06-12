Town of Babylon cuts time residents have to remove graffiti

Town of Babylon property owners will have to speed up graffiti cleanup under an amendment to the town’s anti-graffiti ordinance.

The town board approved changes to the law on Monday that will cut the number of days property owners have to remove graffiti from 10 days to five.

Town inspectors who formerly had to notify property owners by certified mail of their obligation to clean up can now hand-deliver or post a notice at the property.

Violation carries a penalty of $250 to $1,000 for a first offense, escalating to $2,500 to $5,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

Town spokesman Kevin Bonner said last month that the amendment came in response to obscene graffiti recently spotted at a number of locations around town.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The town already bans the sale of aerosol spray paint cans and broad-tipped indelible markers to people under 18.

Graffiti writers can be fined up to $1,000, a fine that can be suspended if the property owner agrees and if the offender cleans the property.