Town of Brookhaven razes home, issues violation against bank

Brookhaven Town workers for the second time in less than a week have demolished a badly burned home and issued a violation against the bank that owns the property.

The latest residence, on Association Road in Bellport, was knocked to the ground on Sunday, having sustained extensive damage in a 2013 fire.

The bank that owns the home was issued a violation for having an unsecured building, town officials said.

The damaged structure was torn down under Chapter 73 of Brookhaven Town Code, which allows for the demolishing of an unsafe structure.

“Our Town code gives us the ability to move quickly if property owners do not take action on their own,” said Supervisor Edward P. Romaine in a statement.

“The demolition of this burned out hulk will improve both the safety and quality of life of the entire neighborhood,” Town Councilwoman Connie Kepert said.

Brookhaven Town issued a summons last week against the bank that owns a house on Edra Drive in Coram. That house sustained extensive damage during a fire in April, town officials said.