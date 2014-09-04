Town of Hempstead OKs Bellmore convenience store

The Town of Hempstead has approved an application to build a convenience store in Bellmore.

An application by Hartplace Reality Inc., based in Bethpage, sought a variance of the Gas Service Station District for a setback convenience store at the northwest corner of Merrick and Newbridge roads in Bellmore.

The Town Board on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve the project, with Councilwoman Angie Cullin absent.

Board members removed two other projects from the meeting without a future vote set. The town adjourned making a decision to add additional fueling tanks and rezone a residence district on Hempstead Avenue in Malverne.

Another developer, Kings 2115 Linden Realty, asked to postpone a public hearing for its proposed convenience store on Linden Boulevard in Elmont.