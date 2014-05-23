Town of Hempstead raises some beach parking fees 25 percent

The Hempstead Town Board approved a 25 percent increase for resident parking fees at some town-operated beaches in Lido Beach and Point Lookout, before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

The board voted 6-0 Tuesday, with Councilman Edward Ambrosino absent, to increase the daily town resident beach parking fee from $8 to $10 per car at Lido Beach Town Park, Lido West Town Park, Town Park at Sands and Town Park at Point Lookout. The last increase took place in February 2012, town officials said.

Nonresidents will continue to pay $20 at Lido Beach Town Park and $25 at the other three beach parks.

“Hempstead Town’s most recent modest adjustment on beach parking brings our township in line with other state and municipal beaches,” town spokeswoman Susan Trenkle-Pokalsky said in a statement. “In fact, fees at some local municipalities are significantly higher.”

Oyster Bay Town’s daily parking fee is $20, while Babylon Town’s ranges from $20 to $30 on weekdays and $30 to $40 on weekends, depending on the beach. The Jones Beach parking fee is $10.

The Hempstead Town beaches will be open starting Saturday until Labor Day, Sept. 1. Parking fees will be collected on weekdays, weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lifeguards will be on duty only on weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday until June 22. They will be on duty seven days a week from June 23 to Sept. 1.