Town of Huntington adds bus service to Target store

The town-operated bus system in Huntington has added service to the Target store on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

Huntington Area Rapid Transit (HART) buses running on the H20 and H40 routes stop in front of the store, in the parking lot east of the front entrance. The new stop means passengers will no longer have to cross Jericho Turnpike to reach the store.

The service started March 17.

The town board in November unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the Minneapolis-based Target for the bus stop.

The H20 route starts in Halesite and ends at the Walt Whitman Shops on Route 110.

The H40 starts in Northport and also ends at the Walt Whitman Shops.