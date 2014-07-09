Town of Huntington earmarks $300G for lawsuit filed by LIPA

The Town of Huntington has earmarked an additional $300,000 to pay legal fees to defend a lawsuit filed by the Long Island Power Authority claiming an overassessment of the Northport power plant.

The money will pay for additional legal fees for the town’s counsel in the suit, Poughkeepsie-based Lewis and Greer, and the cost of hiring experts.

“To date Lewis and Greer has been paid about $802,000,” town spokesman A.J. Carter said. “The lawsuit continues. It’s in a stage to help defend the assessment on the plant. The town needs to hire experts, these are experts our counsel says are needed to help in the town’s defense of the suit.”

In 2010, LIPA sued Huntington and other municipalities in State Supreme Court over what utility officials said were the overassessments of power plants. Huntington officials countersued LIPA and National Grid, with whom LIPA has a management agreement, saying the suit violated an agreement not to challenge the assessment of the Northport power plant. In June 2013, LIPA offered the town a settlement, but the town refused it.

The town board voted 5-0 at a recent town board meeting to allocate a total of $600,000 to pay legal fees, including the LIPA legal fees. The remaining $300,000 is for other outside counsel.