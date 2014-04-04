Town of North Hempstead hearing to revisit residential rules

North Hempstead officials are to hear the issue of disbanding the residential portion of the overlay district in New Cassel again later this month, after a heated public hearing in January.

Residents have sought to remove residential requirements that were designed to prevent illegal housing from taking place, such as bans on basement stairways emanating from the outside and bathrooms with more than two fixtures.

Also prohibited in basements are bedrooms or “storage areas” exceeding six feet in any horizontal dimension, or containing separate closet space within. Homeowners and residents said the rules unfairly punish law-abiding residents, such as ones seeking to build family rooms or game rooms downstairs.

But residents wary of illegal housing in the community said the requirements should not be lifted and that it would make the community more susceptible to illegal housing.

The board voted Tuesday, when the issue was scheduled to be heard again, to continue the hearing at the April 22 town board meeting.