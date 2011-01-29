Track beat: SJB relay holds off Friars

The St. John the Baptist boys 4 x 800-meter relay team of Hunter Burrell, Matt Zampariello, Seitu Solomon and Brandon Camenzuli made it happen Friday night at the Millrose Games, edging rival St. Anthony's for first place in 8:06.59.

Not only was it the first time the Cougars won the race, but it was the first time since 1981 they qualified for the event. Camenzuli was able to fight off the Friars on the final lap for a thrilling victory. Last season's champion, St. Anthony's took second in 8:07.69, followed by Kellenberg (8:09.82) and Chaminade (8:13.6).