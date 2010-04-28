Trial date set in motivational speaker's death

A Manhattan judge on Wednesday set a June 16 trial date for the murder case involving the killing of Woodmere motivational speaker Jeffrey Locker in Harlem last July, and again sharply rejected defense claims that it was an assisted suicide.

Evidence has surfaced since Locker's killing that he may have arranged his death to allow his family to collect on insurance policies. But Justice Carol Berkman ruled earlier this month that Locker's desire to be killed didn't necessarily turn his stabbing and strangulation into assisted suicide.

On Wednesday, when the lawyer for accused killer Kenneth Minor urged Berkman to reconsider the ruling because of mounting indications Locker was "trying to commit suicide," Berkman refused.

"It appears he was trying to be murdered," she barked at the lawyer, Daniel Gotlin.

"Assisted suicide" is a form of manslaughter under New York law, with a lesser penalty than murder. But Berkman found it was designed for "passive" assistance to someone who dies by their own hand, not an "active" role in actually killing a willing victim.

Minor told police that Locker said he wanted to be killed to escape debts and collect insurance, and paid him with an ATM card. Prosecutors have disclosed that Locker in fact faced rising debts, had dramatically increased his life insurance, and had discussed funeral arrangements.

They also found e-mail correspondence with members of his family suggesting they were aware of his plan, including a reference to videotapes he may have been making for his youngest child and others.

Prosecutor Peter Casolaro declined comment Wednesday on whether the Manhattan district attorney's office has obtained copies of any videos. Although Berkman set a June 16 trial date, lawyers cautioned that it was likely to be postponed.