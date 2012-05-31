Trip Doc, a good app for travel
NAME Trip Doc
COST $2.99
AVAILABLE FOR iPhone, iPod touch, iPad
WHAT IT DOES Gives you a place to store travel recommendations for restaurants, hotels, activities, airports; plus museum, bus, train locations
WHAT'S HOT This app was just what we needed, as family members and friends were emailing us suggestions for our upcoming family reunion in Oahu, Hawaii. We usually use Travel Muse for a day-by-day itinerary, but in this case, we weren't going to decide what to do until after we arrived.
WHAT'S NOT As we loaded the suggestions via the website (and using the restaurant, activity and other categories), they showed up on the map as the same red pin. It would be nice if each category had its own color or themed icon.
WORTH IT Great for planning must-see spots.