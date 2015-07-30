Troy Tulowitzki homers, has 3 hits in debut as Blue Jays beat Phillies

Troy Tulowitzki homered and had three hits in his Blue Jays debut as host Toronto beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-2, last night.

The five-time All-Star, who was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. He scored three times. Tulowitzki is the second player in Blue Jays history to have three extra-base hits in his first game. Catcher J.P. Arenciba did it in his major league debut in 2010.

"The ovation from the crowd that first at-bat was obviously special," Tulowitzki said. "I think it made my at-bat that much harder."

R.A. Dickey (5-10) allowed two runs, none earned, and seven hits in eight innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Tigers 2, Rays 1: Justin Verlander outlasted Chris Archer and visiting Detroit avoided a three-game sweep.

Verlander (1-3), who retired his first 14 batters before Asdrubal Cabrera homered with two outs in the fifth, gave up one run, four hits and had 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

Archer (9-8) lost a perfect game bid and the lead in the seventh inning. Jose Iglesias became the first Tigers' base runner with a one-out infield single.

Indians 12, Royals 1: Corey Kluber (6-11) took a shutout into the ninth, and rookie Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer and had a career-high four RBIs for host Cleveland.

Cubs 3, Rockies 2: Jon Lester (6-8) struck out 14, one shy of his career high and the most for a Cubs pitcher in more than a decade for host Chicago.

A day after he was acquired from Toronto, Jose Reyes was 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in his Rockies' debut. The four-time All-Star, obtained in a trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto, batted second and singled in his first at-bat for Colorado, then was caught stealing.

Pirates 10, Twins 4:Andrew McCutchen hit a home run and turned an RBI single into race around the bases while Minnesota made two errors in a five-run sixth inning, helping Francisco Liriano (7-6) for visiting Pittsburgh.

Astros 6, Angels 3: Rookie Lance McCullers (5-3) pitched seven solid innings and Preston Tucker and Jon Singleton both homered as host Houston regained first place in the American League West.

Nationals 7, Marlins 2: Bryce Harper blasted two home runs into the upper deck and drove in four, and Michael Taylor also homered and drove in two for visiting Washington.

Reds 1, Cardinals 0: Jay Bruce homered in the second to back Anthony DeSclafani (6-7), who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball for visiting Cincinnati.

Giants 5, Brewers 0: Hunter Pence doubled in Matt Duffy to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning for host San Francisco.

Orioles 2, Braves 0: Chris Tillman (7-2) took a three-hitter into the ninth inning, Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy homered for host Baltimore.

