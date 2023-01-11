Tuesday's Sports In Brief

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.

“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post.

Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, as well as his younger brother, Damir.

The hospital said its team of doctors was “tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated after being struck in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins while making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 24-year-old from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a Pittsburgh exurb, spent a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he experienced what doctors are calling “a remarkable recovery.”

Able to breathe on his own as well as walk and talk, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo on Monday for the next step of his treatment and recovery, while also being closer to home and his teammates. He is listed in stable condition.

NEW YORK — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he went into cardiac arrest in a game last week.

He will also use proceeds from the sale of T-shirts, emblazoned with “Did We Win?” along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him. Hamlin, who live-tweeted through his team’s win over the Patriots on Sunday, tweeted Tuesday that he has returned to Buffalo but is still in the hospital being evaluated.

Hamlin has teamed with The Giving Back Fund to host the “The Chasing M’s Foundation” Charitable Fund. GoFundMe representatives said the crowdfunding platform will soon transfer the donations that have come in since Hamlin’s injury Jan. 2 to the new fund. Chasing M’s is Hamlin’s apparel company.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy said offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class Monday. He was 21.

Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Cadet 3rd Class played in games against Northern Iowa and Nevada during the 2022 season.

Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, according to the school. Officials with the Air Force office of special investigations along with the El Paso County sheriff’s office secured the area and are conducting an investigation. The school said it’s standard procedure for an on-base death involving a military member.

BASEBALL

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa has reversed course again, going back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.

Correa agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area for the physical, the person said.

Correa and agent Scott Boras twice reached agreements that collapsed, an unprecedented twist for a star. Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even confirmed the pending agreement. But the Mets also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks.

BOSTON — Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and is expected to miss most — if not all — of this season, delaying Boston’s plan to shift him across the infield to replace Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Story underwent an internal bracing procedure Monday on his right ulnar collateral ligament. The operation is less drastic than the full ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction known as Tommy John surgery, which usually leads to a year of rehab.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery.

SKIING

FLACHAU, Austria — American Mikaela Shiffrin finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom in her first bid to break the World Cup women’s victory record.

Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 victories Sunday in a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Shiffrin’s next chance to break the record will come in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 10 days. She plans to sit out speed races in St. Anton this weekend.

Vlhova had the fastest time in the first run and then extended her lead for her first victory of the season. The Slovak star finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, with Lena Duerr of Germany third.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — A lack of snow in the unseasonably warm European winter forced organizers to cancel two men’s World Cup ski races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule.

The International Ski Federation said it is “working on a replacement” venue for the downhill and giant slalom scheduled Jan. 28-29 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

SOCCER

GENEVA — FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with special prosecutors in Switzerland as part of a criminal investigation into his undisclosed meetings with the country’s attorney general during a wider probe of soccer officials.

Criminal proceedings against Infantino were recommended in 2020 by a previous special prosecutor — who was later removed from the case – for possible incitements to commit abuse of public office and breach of official secrecy.

The case potentially implicating Infantino is moving forward in his home country, weeks after he oversaw the World Cup in Qatar and about two months before he is due to be re-elected unopposed by FIFA member federations.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. Mahomes also is a part-owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting KC.

COLLEGE

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games, two months after the state’s 2027 bid lost to South Korea.

The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina to hold the summer World University Games, the federation and bid officials announced.

BASKETBALL

TORONTO — Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will miss the rest of the season.

Porter has been sidelined by a dislocated toe since November and appeared in only eight games for the Raptors this season.