Two grand at St. John the Baptist

It’s been a grand season of boys basketball for St. John the Baptist, as both of the Cougars’ top players – Tavon Ginyard and Kyle Williams -- crossed the 1,000-point barrier.

Ginyard, a 5-9 junior guard, achieved the milestone on Feb. 7 in a victory over Chaminade. Ginyard wears No. 3 and that’s appropriate as he is Long Island’s top three-point shooter this season with 74. He also leads the Island in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game. Through games of Feb. 13, Ginyard has 1,066 points and is on pace to become the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer. Andre Samuel (Class of 1990) is No. 1 at St. John the Baptist with 1,751 points, a total within reach if Ginyard matches this season’ production in 2014-15.

Williams, a 6-9 senior center, has 1,113 career points and netted his 1,000th on Jan. 31 in a victory against Holy Trinity. Both players will add to their career totals as the Cougars (6-4) have two more CHSAA regular-season games remaining plus the league playoffs.

And speaking of high scorers, heading into the public school playoffs, Tyquan Scott of Long Beach is No. 1 in Nassau, averaging 25.2, while Terry Harris of Half Hollow Hills West leads Suffolk with a 24.9 average.



