Two St. Anthony's throwers qualify for nationals

St. Anthony's took first, second, and fifth in the 25-pound weight throw at the Southern Tier Invitational at Cornell University.

Joe Segreto won with a personal best throw of 63 feet, 10 inches, tops in New York and ninth nationally, throw coach John McCree said. James Leddy finished second, throwing 60 feet, one inch and Andrew Piracha was fifth with a 46 foot, three inch toss.

Segreto and Leddy qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March. It is the 18th consecutive year St. Anthony's has qualified for the event at the years final meet, McCree said.