Two winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in Nassau

If you bought lottery tickets last Friday in Hicksville or last Sunday in Glen Head, double-check them.

You might have won $19,703 from Friday’s drawing or $60,094 from Sunday’s drawing.

The winning ticket for last Friday’s drawing was sold at Perfect Pharmacy, 524 South Broadway, and the winning ticket for last Sunday was sold at KG Cards & Art Gallery, 33 Park Plaza, according to a news release from New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for last Friday’s ticket are 02-13-17-27-31. The winning numbers for the April 27 ticket are 05-06-07-33-38. All tickets are valid for one year from the time of the drawing.

Winners can claim their tickets at any of the lottery’s customer service centers statewide, including the Long Island office at 45 South Service Rd. in Plainview.