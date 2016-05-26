Tyler Liantonio has 4 goals as Locust Valley routs Oyster Bay

Cole Barnard sent out a shock when he cut across the lacrosse field for a goal in stride just 55 seconds into the game, but the Locust Valley barrage that came next was an earthquake.

Tyler Liantonio drove from behind the goal and scored on his left side to double the lead less than four minutes in and his team jumped ahead by six about five minutes later.

Top-seeded Locust Valley led by a dozen at halftime and was nearly flawless on the way to a 19-2 win over No. 4 Oyster Bay in the Nassau C semifinals Wednesday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“It was a great team win today,” said Liantonio, who led his undefeated team with four goals. “Everybody contributed, I think our offense was clicking today. They’re the team from across the bay, we know them from childhood, it’s fun to play them, real competitive, and it’s always a great game.”

Locust Valley (16-0) showed off its speedy and skilled offense early and moved the ball well on the ground and in the air. The Falcons scored in seemingly all situations, whether it was John Pedranghelu winning the faceoff and running it down himself, a give-and-go by Liantonio or a quick goal from Cooper Trepeta, who had come off the bench seconds prior.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Locust Valley went ahead 8-0 with 9:39 left in the second quarter on goals by Barnard, Liantonio, Pedranghelu and Owen Trepeta. Oyster Bay (10-7) got on the board when Bradley Beck scored about a minute later, but Locust Valley answered three minutes later with five goals in the span of six minutes to take a 13-1 lead at the half.

Angelo Caiazzo scored just over two minutes into the third and Locust Valley added five more to go up 19-1 before Oyster Bay’s Kyle Martinez scored in the final few seconds.

“We came out how we’ve been preaching all week,” said Locust Valley coach Keith Cromwell. “We wanted to come out and play at our tempo and our level. Johnny Pedranghelu got us going at the faceoff X and the first couple minutes really allowed us to get in our groove.”

Added Cromwell: “We wanted to come out and impose our will in the first quarter and they did exactly that.”