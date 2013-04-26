Tyson Chandler closer to regaining his old, healthy form

Three points, 10 rebounds and one blocked shot. That's all the Knicks have been able to get out of Tyson Chandler, their All-Star center, in the first two games of the playoffs.

Chandler, who missed 16 of the Knicks' final 20 regular-season games with a bulging disc in his neck, said after practice Thursday that he expects to feel stronger Friday night in Boston as the Knicks take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of their first-round series with the Celtics.

"Every game, I get better and better," Chandler said. "I felt a little better in Game 2 and I'm sure I'll feel a little better in Game 3. It's great that my team was able to get a two-game lead without me being 100%, so I'm looking forward to Game 3."

Chandler said his neck isn't bothering him, but his conditioning isn't where it needs to be after missing so much floor time. Chandler, who looked rusty and slow in Game 1, was slightly better in Game 2, though he played only 22 minutes. Knicks coach Mike Woodson did not play him in the fourth quarter in either game.

The Knicks, thanks in large part to the contributions of Kenyon Martin, still have managed to play great second-half defense against the Celtics, despite the fact that Chandler has not been himself. Woodson said that the Knicks are going to need Chandler to make some big contributions as the playoffs progress.