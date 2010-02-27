UConn getting its act together, romps at Rutgers

Jerome Dyson scored 20 points and Connecticut shut down Rutgers in the second half in a 76-58 victory Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., its ninth straight over the Scarlet Knights.

Kemba Walker scored 14 of his 16 in the final 20 minutes and the Huskies (16-11, 6-8 Big East) took control by limiting Rutgers to 10 points in the opening 11 minutes to expand a three-point halftime lead to 20.

Connecticut, which was coming off a win over No. 3 Villanova, forced nine turnovers in the 27-10 run and outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 15-2 at one point.

Mike Rosario, who didn't start because he was late to a shootaround Saturday morning, had 14 points for Rutgers (14-13, 4-10), which lost for the second time in seven games.

West Virginia 75, Seton Hall 63: Host and No. 8 West Virginia (21-5, 10-4 Big East) went the final nine minutes of the game without a field goal and the banged-up Pirates nearly wiped out a 19-point deficit. West Virginia's final 15 points came from the free-throw line.

Kentucky 58, Vanderbilt 56: John Wall sank a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left and later blocked a three-point try as No. 2 Kentucky (26-1, 11-1 SEC) dealt No. 17 Vandy (20-6, 9-3) its first home loss this season.

Wall's free throws made it 57-53, but John Jenkins answered with a three-pointer to pull Vanderbilt within a point.

Kentucky's Eric Bledsoe missed a pair of free throws, but Wall blocked a three by Jenkins on the other end, grabbed the ball and made one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds to play.

Vanderbilt's A.J. Ogilvy then caught a long inbounds pass, but his runner in the lane bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Louisville 68, DePaul 59: Terrence Jennings, a 6-10 sophomore, scored only nine points in 19 minutes but had critical back-to-back baskets to launch a late run and had seven of his nine rebounds in the second half in Rosemont, Ill. It was the third straight win and sixth in seven games for Louisville (18-9, 9-5 Big East). The Blue Demons are 8-18, 1-13.

Purdue 75, Illinois 65: Robbie Hummel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, E'Twaun Moore 18 points and Keaton Grant 13 of his 15 in the second half for host No. 4 Purdue (23-3, 11-3 Big Ten). Illinois' Demitri McCamey had 16 assists, which tied for the fourth-most in Big Ten history.

Mike Davis had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Illini (17-10, 9-5). - AP