UConn notes: Hurley working to channel emotions in right way

Jan. 5—PROVIDENCE — His fiery passion is what helps make Dan Hurley a successful coach.

His UConn players love that about Hurley.

"That's why I came here, because the passion that he coaches with is the passion I try to play with," sophomore Jordan Hawkins said on Tuesday. "It's the passion that I've been playing with my whole life. My Dad taught me how to play basketball the same way that he teaches the way to play basketball.

"I just love the passion he brings. I wouldn't be coached by anybody else."

It's also what gets Hurley in trouble sometimes with the referees.

Entering Wednesday's Big East game at Providence, Hurley had earned three technicals this season, two in the last three games.

Hurley is working on trying to channel his passion and emotions in the right way.

"I've been very successful in my career by coaching to my strengths," Hurley said. "You have to channel that. Consciously, I really went into the season really focused on that.

"For me, it's making sure that my mind is there and I'm able to make the right decisions for the team and to model that for them regardless of how the calls are going and what they look like when I go back and look at them. Whether that makes me feel more justified or not, I know that I can't lead that way.

"When we've been at our best this year and when I've coached my best, I've been a lot calmer with the group and a lot more poised."

Hurley sometimes fails at not letting his emotions get the best of him.

A recent example came in Saturday's 83-73 loss at Xavier.

With the outcome still in doubt, Hurley complained about a foul call and was hit with a technical foul with just under two and a half minutes remaining. The Huskies, who had 22 fouls called against them compared to nine for the hosts, never recovered.

In all, UConn has six technical fouls this season, with junior Andre Jackson receiving two and Hawkins one prior to Wednesday's action.

Jackson drew his technicals in identical situations, barking at the opposing bench after sinking a 3-pointer in consecutive games against Georgetown Dec. 20 and Villanova Dec. 28.

"How can I stop that? Look at me," said Hurley when asked about Jackson's technicals after the Villanova game. "It's like I say it to him and I can see he's looking at me, like you shouldn't be lecturing me on these things.

"But, it's hard. When you're a player and the other team is yelling when you have the ball, 'not a shooter.' When you have his makeup, it's tough because he's the most competitive person that you'll ever meet. Obviously, the things he does far outweigh that, but he's got to stop putting himself in that position."

Three-point barrage

UConn is firing away from 3-point range at a dizzying pace, averaging 31.6 attempts in the last five games and converting at 36 percent clip.

In a related statistic, the Huskies are taking fewer foul shots than earlier in the season, averaging 13.6 attempts per game during the same span.

At Xavier, the Huskies launched a season-high 37 3-pointers but had only nine free throw attempts. Prior to Wednesday, they ranked first in the Big East in 3-pointers made per game (9.9) and second in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5).

UConn also leads the Big East in 3-point attempts (148 in 15 games).

While Hurley encourages his shooters to take open shots from beyond the arc, he also wants his team to utilize Adama Sanogo's skills in the low post and his guards to attack the basket with more regularity.

"We want to get more rim twos and get to the free throw line more," Hurley said.

Hawkins drawing attention

Hawkins is enjoying a breakout season, raising his game as well as his scoring average from 5.8 last season to 14.6 this season.

He made a team-best 39 3-pointers, already 12 more than his freshman year.

Opposing teams are taking notice and making adjustments.

"I know I'm going to get pressed up all night," Hawkins said. "They're going to try to run me off the (3-point) line. They're going to play me aggressively. ... That's why you work on your game."

News and notes

Both the Huskies and Friars have restocked rosters, each bringing in eight newcomers. ... UConn was picked fourth in Big East coaches' preseason poll, Providence fifth. ... Home court advantage: Providence went 29-1 in 30 previous home games at Amica Mutual Pavilion. ... In his first two seasons in Storrs, Jackson took double digit shot attempts only twice in 49 games. He's done that twice in the last two games, firing up a career high 14 shots vs. Xavier and 11 vs. Villanova. ... The Huskies entered the game 10-8 in true road games since the start of last season. ... Providence and UConn rank first and second, respectively, in the Big East in rebounding margin at plus 10 and plus 9.1 ... Corey Floyd, Jr., who transferred from UConn after spending one season in Storrs, is the second member of his family to play for the Friars. His father wore the PC uniform for two seasons (1991, 1992). ... Up next: UConn hosts Big East preseason favorite Creighton at noon Saturday in Storrs.

