News

Uma Thurman expecting third child

Actress Uma Thurman attends unveiling of Waterford Premier Interiors Collection...

Actress Uma Thurman attends unveiling of Waterford Premier Interiors Collection at "Live a Crystal Life" at Center 548 in New York City. (De. 8, 2011) Credit: Getty Images

Actress Uma Thurman is expecting her third child, her representative told People magazine Monday. It will be her first child with financier Arpad Busson, People said. Thurman, 41, and Busson, 49, began dating in 2007 and reunited after a brief breakup in 2009.

She and her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke, have a daughter Maya, 13, and a son Levon, 10. Thurman, most recently seen in 2010's "Ceremony" and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," is scheduled to appear in a five-episode arc of NBC's backstage-Broadway series "Smash."

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?