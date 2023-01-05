Unadilla man faces felony charges

Jan. 5—State Police announced the arrest of a Unadilla man after he allegedly violated an order of protection.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of the violation of an order of protection on Wednesday evening, Jan. 4.

An investigation revealed that Eli Grier, 21, entered a residence unlawfully and caused injury to a victim, she said. When Grier entered the home he violated an order of protection, damaged some items in the residence and prevented the victim from making an emergency call while children were present, she said.

Grier fled the residence once the victim was finally able to call 911. He was located with assistance from the Delaware County Sheriff's Department and the Village of Sidney Police Department. He was found walking in the village of Sidney and originally gave law enforcement a false name, but officers were able to determine that he was in fact Grier and involved in the dispute, she said.

According to the State Police public information report, Grier was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; burglary, a class B felony; four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; four counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

He was arraigned before a judge at the Sidney Town Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or credit bail, $5,000 partially secured or $20,000 unsecured security bond. He is scheduled to return to Sidney Town Court on Jan. 12.

