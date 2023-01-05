Unatego tops UV; Sidney's Simmons scores 1,000th point

Jan. 5—The Unatego girls basketball team used a dominant defensive performance to defeat Unadilla Valley 42-16 at home on Wednesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest.

Leading by nine at halftime, the Spartans pulled away with an 18-1 third quarter. Kylie Mussaw netted 16 points to lead Unatego while Lizzy Craft also finished in double-figures with 11 points.

Jaiden Schrag led UV with six points.

Unatego visits Greene on Friday while Unadilla Valley hosts Walton the same day.

Sidney 54, Bainbridge-Guilford 40

Sidney's Emma Simmons recorded her 1,000th career point in the Warriors' 54-40 home victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.

Simmons was the game's leading scorer for good measure, finishing with 25 points in the win. Ava Cirigliano had a big game of her own with 21 points.

Celeste Baldwin led Bainbridge-Guilford with 19 points, including four three-pointers, while Johnna Henderson had 14 points.

Delhi 58, Oxford 45

The Delhi girls took down Oxford 58-45 at home in Wednesday's MAC matchup.

Natalie Vredenburgh had a big game for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 29 points thanks to a 10-for-13 performance from the free throw line.

Elsewhere, Julia Baxter had six points, eight rebounds, and five steals, Alyssa Gioffe notched eight points, nine rebounds, and five assists, and El Wagner tallied eight points and five steals.

Leading the scoring for Oxford were Madalyn Barrows with 25 points and Ella Kelsey with 12.

Delhi will be at Harpursville on Friday.

Walton 64, Laurens 45

A pair of double-double performances from Jacqlyn Gransbury and Grace Walley led Walton to a 64-45 win over Laurens on Wednesday.

Gransbury notched 32 points and 16 steals while Walley added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors.

Gabriella Andrades led Laurens with a game-high 34 points.

Walton plays Unadilla Valley on Friday while Laurens hosts Edmeston the same day.

Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 32

Some strong second-half defense helped Cooperstown defeat Sherburne-Earlville 49-32 at home on Wednesday.

After leading by eight at the half, the Lady Hawkeyes held S-E to just 14 points in the second half.

Dani Seamon finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the victory. Meghan Niles added 10 points, three steals, and two assists, while Rory Nelen had six points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Chesnee Miller led Sherburne-Earlville with 14 points.

Cooperstown is off until Monday when it hosts Hamilton.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Downsville 16

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton cruised past Downsville 40-16 on Wednesday.

Hannah Bonczkowski was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points for G-MU while Mackenzi Marron added eight.

It was McKenzy Brown leading Downsville with 10 points.

G-MU will visit Richfield Springs on Friday while Downsville is at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Thursday.

Susquehanna Valley 35, Oneonta 30 (Tuesday)

Oneonta fell to Susquehanna Valley 35-30 in Tuesday's Southern Tier Athletic Conference matchup.

Abbie Platt nearly had a triple-double for Oneonta with 11 points, 17 rebounds, and nine steals in the low-scoring contest while Jordan Bellinger added nine points.

Laci Lasioci was the leading scorer for Sus Valley with eight points and Julia Clarke added seven.

Oneonta will host Windsor on Thursday.

South Kortright 53, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38 (Tuesday)

South Kortright held off Windham-Ashland-Jewett 53-38 at home Tuesday in Delaware League action.

Caitlyn Deysenroth was the leading scorer for SK with 18 points while Madison Coberly and Addy Eckert netted 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Emma Drum led Windham with 17 points while Amanda Nilsen and Ashtyn Hansen each scored nine.

South Kortright will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Thursday.

Unatego 42, Unadilla Valley 16

U ... 13 7 18 4 — 42

UV ... 3 8 1 4 — 16

U: B. McCoy 2 0-0 5, H. Birdsall 2 0-0 4, M. Birdsall 0 0-1 0, K. Mussaw 6 2-3 16, M. Wilsey 3 0-0 6, K. Henn 0 0-0 0, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 5 1-3 11. Totals: 18 3-7 42

UV: A. Hodge 1 0-0 2, J. Schrag 3 0-0 6, K. York 0 1-6 1, M. Sayles 1 0-0 2, B. Joens 0 0-2 0, K. Johnson 0 0-0 0, M. Taylor 1 1-2 3, N. Crandall 0 0-0 0, M. Parker 1 0-0 2, M. Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-10 16

Three-point baskets: U 3 (McCoy, Mussaw 2); UV 0

Sidney 54, Bainbridge-Guilford 40

S ... 10 12 13 19 — 54

B-G ... 7 5 22 6 — 40

S: A. Cirigliano 10 0-0 21, B. Taylor 1 0-0 2, E. Simmons 8 8-13 25, I. West 0 2-2 2, M. Bales 1 0-0 2, E. Russo 1 0-0 2. Z. Sullivan 0 0-0 0, M. Paul 0 0-0 0, S. Constable 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-15 54

B-G: T. Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, P. Umbra 1 0-0 3, C. Baldwin 6 3-5 19, Ja. Henderson 1 0-3 2, V. Suda 0 0-0 0, Jo. Henderson 6 2-2 14, C. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, J. Parsons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-10 40

Three-point baskets: S 2 (Cirigliano, Simmons); B-G 5 (Umbra, Baldwin 4)

Delhi 58, Oxford 45

DA ... 19 10 10 19 — 58

Ox ... 13 13 7 12 — 45

DA: Julia Baxter 2 2-2 6, Natalie Vredenburgh 8 10-13 29, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 1 1-2 4, Hannah Ransford 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 0 1-4 1, El Wagner 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Gioffe 1 6-10 8, Vidya Samudrala 1 0-0 2, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 20-31 58

Ox: Naomi Smith 2 0-2 4, Madalyn Barrows 10 2-6 25, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 5 0-0 12, Jacie Finch 0 0-0 0, Ava Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Bailey Chesebro 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Knapp 0 0-0 0, Abby Denz 0 0-0 0, Leah Oliver 0 0-0 0, Tegan Manwarren 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-8 45

Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Vredenburgh 3, Cheshire); Ox 5 (Barrows 3, Kelsey 2)

Walton 64, Laurens 45

W ... 11 17 22 14 — 64

L ... 8 14 13 10 — 45

W: Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Havyn Merwin 4 0-0 8, Ella Beardslee 1 0-2 2, Ava Coons 4 0-0 8, Jacqlyn Gransbury 14 3-4 32, MaKara MacGibbon 1 0-0 2, Grace Walley 5 2-5-12. Totals: 29 5-11 64

L: Gabriella Andrades 12 7-11 34, Emerson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 2, Brooke Mann 2 2-4 6, Nicole Stanley 0 1-2 1, Allison Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-17 45

Three-point baskets: W 1 (Jacqlyn Gransbury); L 3 (Gabriella Andrades 3)

Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 32

C ... 16 10 8 15 — 49

S-E ... 11 7 9 5 — 32

C: M. Niles 3 1-2 10, T. France 2 0-0 4, R. Nelen 3 0-0 6, O. Murdock 1 3-4 5, C. Jensen 1 0-0 2, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 8 2-2 18, B. Seamon 1 0-0 2, S. Kirkby 1 0-2 2. Totals: 20 6-10 49

S-E: K. Reed 0 0-0 0, G. Grzymkowski 1 0-0 3, C. Miller 5 4-6 14, A. Brown 0 0-0 0, S. Hook 0 0-0 0, A. Shaver 0 0-0 0, H. Todd-Rogers 5 0-2 10, K. Hill 0 0-0 0, T. Thornton 2 0-0 5, A. Eldred 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 32.

Three-point baskets: C 3 (Niles 3); S-E 2 (Grzymkowski, Thornton)

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Downsville 16

D ... 2 4 6 4— 16

G-MU... 16 8 8 8— 40

G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 1-2 3, Hannah Bonczkowski 10 0-0 22, Lindsay Turnbull 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Barnes 2 1-2 5, Mackenzi Marron 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 2-4- 40

D: McKenzy Brown 5 0-2 10, Stephanie Foote 1 0-0 2, Courtney Murphy 1 0-0 2, Tehya Colao 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-2-16

Three-point baskets: G-MU 2 (Bonczkowski 2); D 0

Susquehanna Valley 35, Oneonta 30 (Tuesday)

SV ... 9 5 8 13 — 35

OHS ... 2 8 16 4 —30

SV: Marissa Adams 0 0-0 0, Julia Ricci 1 0-0 2, Carmela Belnome 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hoffman 2 0-0 6, Hayle Warner 1 0-0 2, Heidi Brusso 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hogan 0 4-4 4, Julia Clarke 3 0-2 7, Aida MacNamee 2 0-4 4, Laci Lasioci 3 0-0 8, Gianna Palmer 1 0-0 2, Angelina Mead 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10-35

OHS: Jordan Bellinger 4 1-2 9, Natalie VanZandt 0 1-6 1, Khadija Randall 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 1 1-2 4, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 3 3-6 11, Isabella Giacomelli 2 0-0 5. Totals 6 6-16- 30

Three-point baskets: OHS 4 (Platt 2, Cleveland, Giacomelli); SV 5 (Hoffman 2, Lasioci 2, Clarke)

South Kortright 53, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38 (Tuesday)

SK ... 11 12 18 12 — 53

WAJ ... 6 12 11 9 — 38

SK: L. Dangler 0 0-0 0, C. Chakar 0 0-0 0, M. Coberly 7 1-2 15, K. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, C. Deysenroth 8 2-4 18, A. Eckert 6 0-1 12, C. Dropp 2 2-2 6. Totals: 24 5-9 53

WAJ: A. Nilsen 3 2-6 9, S. Li 0 0-0 0, A. Hansen 2 5-8 9, B. Hoyt 0 0-0 0, M. Carroll 0 0-0 0, E. Drum 7 0-2 17, H. Tuttle 1 1-3 4, C. Coe 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 8-22 38

Three-point baskets: SK 0; WAJ 4 (Nilsen, Drum 3)

Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 0

The Cooperstown volleyball team defeated Sauquoit Valley in straight sets on Wednesday by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-16.

Leading the way for Cooperstown were Sophia Hotaling (30 digs), Lucy Hayes (16 assists, 10 digs, two kills), Robyn Kafafian (12 digs, five assists, five aces, three kills), Izzy Martz (20 digs), Braeden Victory (18 digs, four kills), Reilly Green (seven kills), and Ava Lesko (six digs).

The Hawkeyes will be at Sherburne-Earlville on Friday.

Cooperstown swept Little Falls on Tuesday by scores of 25-2, 25-16, 25-18.

Top performances for the Hawkeyes in the win included Sophia Hotaling (10 digs, one kill), Violet Gentiles (four digs, four assists, three kills, three aces), Lucy Hayes (four digs, four assists, one kill), Robyn Kafafian (seven assists, three digs, one kill, one block), Izzy Martz (10 digs, three aces, two assists), Braeden Victory (seven kills, five digs, one block), and Reilly Green (four kills, three digs).

Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 0

Game Scores: 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Coop: Ava Lesko 6 digs; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 30 digs, 1 ace; Violet Gentiles 5 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace; Ellie Dykstra 3 kills, 2 blocks; Lucy Hayes 2 kills, 10 digs, 16 assists; Robyn Kafafian 3 kills, 12 digs, 5 assists, 5 aces; Izzy Martz 20 digs, 1 ace; Maralina Furlan 4 kills, 2 blocks; Braeden Victory 4 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace; Reilly Green 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace

Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0 (Tuesday)

Game Scores: 25-2, 25-16, 25-18

Coop: Ava Lesko 4 digs; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 10 digs; Jillian Lifgren 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace; Violet Gentiles 3 kills, 4 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces; Lucy Hayes 1 kill, 4 digs, 4 assists; Robyn Kafafian 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 7 assists; Izzy Martz 10 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces; Maralina Furlan 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Braeden Victory 7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Sofia Ingalls 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 ace; Grace Sperry 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces; Reilly Green 4 kills, 3 digs

LF: n/a

