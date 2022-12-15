UNDATED: Add 2023 Sports Calendar

___

1-9 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.

2 — Major League Baseball, last day during the season to trade a player.

2 — Major League Baseball, last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

2-11 — Diving, FINA World Masters Championships, Kyushu, Japan.

2-11 — Swimming, FINA World Masters Championships, Kyushu, Japan.

3 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shenzhen Diamond League, Shenzhen, China.

3-13 — Cycling, UCI Para-Cycling World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

3-5 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike DH World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

3-6 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3-6 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Utah Championship, Farmington, Utah.

3-6 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

3-6 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Irvine, Scotland.

3-9 — Cycling, UCI World Track Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

4-6 — Men's golf, LIV Golf League, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

5 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, United Kingdom.

5-13 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

5-13 — Cycling, UCI World Road Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

5-8 — Women's soccer, FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

7-12 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, National Bank Open, Toronto.

7-13 — Women's golf, USGA, The U.S. Women's Amateur, Los Angeles.

7-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Omnium National Bank Open, Montreal.

7-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Thoreau Tennis Open 125, Concord, Mass.

8-12 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

10-13 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

10-13 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

10-13 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The AIG Women's British Open, Surrey, England.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200, Indianapolis, Ind.

11-12 — Women's soccer, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals.

11-13 — Auto racing, NHRA, Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor, Topeka, Kan.

11-13 — Cycling, UCI World Indoor Cycling Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.

11-13 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Ind.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis.

13-19 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati.

13-20 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Odlum Brown Vanopen, Vancouver.

14-20 — Men's golf, USGA, The U.S. Amateur, Parker, Colo.

14-20 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati.

15-16 — Women's soccer, FIFA World Cup Semifinals.

16-27 — Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pa.

17-20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

17-20 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The ISPS World Invitational, Antrim, Northern Ireland.

17-20 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Magnit Championship, Jackson Township, N.J.

17-20 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

18-20 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

19 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.

19 — Women's soccer, FIFA World Cup Third-place playoff.

19-27 — Athletics, IAAF, World Athletics Championships, Budapest, Hungary.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cyclassics, Hamburg, Germany.

20 — Women's soccer, FIFA World Cup Final.

20-26 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Winston Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.

20-26 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Championnats de Granby, Granby, Quebec.

20-26 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Tennis in the Land, Cleveland.

23-26 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Paracanoe World Championships, Duisburg, Germany.

23-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Benelux Tour, Netherlands/Belgium.

24-27 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague.

24-27 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Albertsons Boise Open, Boise, Idaho.

24-27 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The TOUR Championship, Atlanta.

24-27 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The CP Women's Canadian Open, Vancouver, British Columbia.

24-27 — Women's golf, USGA, The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Portland, Ore.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

25-27 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Alton, Va.

25-27 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

26-28 — Auto racing, F1, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

26-31 — Men's golf, USGA, The U.S. Senior Amateur, Truckee, Calif.

26-Sept. 17 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, Spain.

27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Craftsman Truck Series Race at Milwaukee, West Allis, Wis.

28-Sept. 10 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, US Open, New York.

28-Sept. 10 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, US Open, New York.

30-Sept. 4 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, Ind.

31 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse, Zürich, Switzerland.

31-Sept. 3 — Canoe-Kakak, ICF World Marathon Championships, Vejen, Denmark.

31-Sept. 3 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

31-Sept. 3 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

