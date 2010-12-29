Uniondale's Forsythe, relay have record day

Uniondale's Glen Forsythe, a senior, won the triple jump in a meet-record distance of 48 feet, 5 1/2 inches Wednesday at the Rhode Island Classic.

Forsythe bested the record of 45-1 set by Brandon Hutchinson (Bay Shore) in 2009.

Uniondale's shuttle hurdle relay team of Jahton Anderson, Christopher Armour, Chris Stephenson and Nyder Chardonett won in a meet-record time of 31.28 seconds, beating the record of 33.30 set by Bergen Catholic in 2009.

DeLuna wins. Massapequa's Nick DeLuna took first place in the 800 at the Rhode Island Classic in a meet-record time of 1:57.83.

Marine Holiday Classic. Smithtown West's combo of Mike McCann and Devin Mirenda won the high jump relay with a combined height of 11 feet, eight inches at the Marine Holiday Classic at the Armory.

GIRLS TRACK

Kellenberg's shuttle hurdle relay team of Michele Anthony, Odrine Belot, Katie Cavanaugh and Saralle Martelly took first in a state-best time 39.93 at the Marine Holiday Classic at the Armory.

The Firebirds also took first in the 4 x 800 (Kim Mackay, Mary Hutchinson, Kylie Pearse, Ashlin Conroy) in 9:39.1 and the triple jump relay (Belot, Jonice Baptiste) with a distance of 69-5 3/4).

Rhode Island Classic. The Uniondale shuttle hurdle relay team of Brittany Webley, Adrianna Powell, Tawanda Francis and Desiree Johnson-Green set a meet record with a time of 34.70 seconds, breaking last year's record of 37.1 seconds set by New Rochelle.

Rachel Paul of Sachem East won the 800 in a meet-record time of 2:19.77.