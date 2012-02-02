Unqua Writing Club

The Sixth Grade Writing Club of Unqua Elementary School in Massapequa spent a very special day at Mary's Manor in Inwood. The club has been writing to 76 seniors living at Mary's Manor. In December, 41 club members had the opportunity to meet their penpals! Led by Mrs. Melinda Alford, School Librarian, and Miss Janice Vacchiano, the chorus teacher, the students got to meet their new friends, share a meal with them, and entertain them with a wonderful holiday sing-a-long. We are looking forward to another visit to Mary's Manor at the end of the school year.

