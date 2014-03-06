Upcoming community meetings

BROOKVILLE

Forum set to explore educational trends

Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) is urging residents throughout Nassau to attend a March 10 educational forum at the LIU-Post Tilles Center about trends impacting the development of schoolchildren across the country.

Lavine has been working with Professor Arnold Dodge, chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Administration at LIU-Post to monitor implementation of new education policies, including Common Core, standardized testing, and teacher evaluations in public schools.

Lavine said this “is an opportunity for the community to participate in the discussion regarding their concerns relating to federal and state education policies.”

Panelists are to include Rockville Centre Schools Superintendent William Johnson; Jeanette Deutermann, parent advocate; Central Islip schools teacher Anthony Griffin; Nikhil Goyal, an activist and author; and Jennifer Polychronakos, principal of the Boyle Road School, Comsewogue school district. Dodge will moderate.

School Leadership 2.0 is helping facilitate the free event. It runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Registration is required. To register or get more information, go to eventbrite.com and enter “A Return to Common Sense” in the search box. — SID CASSESE

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

CO detectors eyed for commercial sites

Brookhaven Town plans to hold a public hearing this month on making the town’s fire prevention code stronger than the state’s by requiring all commercial buildings to have carbon monoxide detectors installed.

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine sponsored Tuesday night’s resolution to amend Chapter 30 of the town’s fire prevention code. The board is expected to discuss the matter March 25.

At the meeting, Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico said carbon monoxide is a silent killer and that “this is a clear case of where an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.”

A carbon monoxide leak last month killed Steven Nelson, 55, general manager of Legal Sea Foods in Huntington Station.

The town board also unanimously passed Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Connie Kepert’s resolution declaring March as carbon monoxide poisoning awareness month. — DEON J. HAMPTON

FREEPORT

Finding ways to make LI storm-resilient

Interboro Partners and Operation SPLASH plan to hold a second public presentation about ideas for making Nassau County’s South Shore more storm-resilient in light of damage caused by superstorm Sandy.

The informative meeting is to be held on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Operation SPLASH headquarters, on 202 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport. Lunch will be served.

Interboro Partners, a Brooklyn-based architecture and urban design firm, assembled a team of international experts to craft ideas on how to address flooding threats from nor’easters, storm surges and stormwater runoff. Interboro’s project is called “Living with the Bay: Resiliency-Building Options for Nassau County’s South Shore.”

The firm is one of 10 design teams from Sandy-affected areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in the federally funded “Rebuild by Design” program, initiated by President Barack Obama’s Hurricane Sandy Task Force and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In early April, the plans will be evaluated by a competition jury to identify projects that may get HUD disaster recovery funds.

Interboro’s preliminary plan includes turning Long Beach into a “smart barrier” by filling in portions of low-lying areas on the bayside to create higher land for mixed-development and parkland. The plan also calls for protecting homes by raising roads and building homes on the shore at greater elevations to create a multilayered defense to flooding.

The proposal includes the option of using bridges to compartmentalize water in the bay, creating new marshes, and water retention areas along streams to slow down stormwater. It also calls for redesigning Sunrise Highway, making it greener to help capture stormwater, allow more mixed-use development, and make it pedestrian- and bike-friendly. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM