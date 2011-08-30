Victorino HR in 8th lifts Phils

Shane Victorino hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning last night, and Cole Hamels was solid in his return from the disabled list, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory in Cincinnati.

Victorino snapped an 0-for-11 slump with his homer off righthander Homer Bailey (7-6), improving the Phillies to 4-1 against Cincinnati this season.

Hamels held the Reds to two hits -- one a misplayed fly ball -- in six innings. Antonio Bastardo (6-0) fanned three in his one inning of relief. Dave Sappelt's infield single drove in a run in the eighth, cutting it to 3-2. Ryan Madson gave up a hit in the ninth before finishing it off for his 24th save in 26 chances.

The Phillies were coming off two unplanned days off because of Hurricane Irene. The rainouts left them with a formidable schedule the rest of the way -- 33 games in 31 days.

Hamels fanned seven without walking a batter, throwing 50 strikes out of 76 pitches before leaving with the score tied at 1.

Bailey fanned a season-high nine batters.

Blue Jays 7, Rays 3: Jose Bautista hit his 38th home run, Adam Lind his 23rd and J.P. Arencibia had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs for host Toronto. Johnny Damon knocked in all three Tampa Bay runs with his 12th and 13th homers.

Royals 9, Tigers 5: Johnny Giavotella had a three-run double and Salvador Perez hit a solo homer and an RBI double in Detroit.

Indians 2, Athletics 1: Carlos Santana homered and David Huff (2-2) and four relievers combined to limit Oakland to five hits in Cleveland. Huff gave up three hits in six scoreless innings to win for the first time in six starts.

Cleveland has won three of four.

Santana hit his 20th homer to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning against Brandon McCarthy (7-7), who lost for the second time in nine starts since July 15. McCarthy struck out 10 in eight innings.

White Sox 3, Twins 0: Mark Buehrle (11-6) pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning and Tyler Flowers drove in two runs for host Chicago. White Sox DH Adam Dunn was again not in the lineup in favor of rookie call-up Dayan Viciedo, who hit a three-run homer Sunday and an RBI single Monday night and is hitting .667. Dunn, who has just two home runs since the All-Star Break, is hitting .163 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs, and leads the AL with 156 strikeouts. Dunn signed as a free agent to a four-year contract in December. He will earn $12 million this season, $14 million in 2012 and $15 million each in 2013 and 2014.

Astros 7, Pirates 4: Carlos Lee hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Wandy Rodriguez (10-9) struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings in Houston.

Cruz to miss 3 weeks

Texas slugger Nelson Cruz is expected to miss about three weeks with another hamstring injury. Cruz was hurt running out a double in Sunday night's game against the Angels.-- AP