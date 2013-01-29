Video footage of the missing Staten Island woman released

Turkish police released video footage Tuesday of the Staten Island woman who went missing in Instanbul.

The footage shows Sarai Sierra, 33, wearing a hat, jeans, and a brown leather coat, eating alone in a Turkish restaurant and then walking alone with headphones in down a street.

Police didn't say when the images were from, but Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper said the images were taken Jan. 20, one day before she lost contact with her family.

Sierra disappeared last week while vacationing alone the country. tWhen she didn't arrive at Newark Airport on her return date, her husband, Steven, called the hostel she was staying at and the manger found her passport, equipment chargers, and personal items still in the room.

Steven Sierra, and her brother arrived in the country Monday to help local officials with the search.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Staten Island Ccongressman Michael Grimm's spokeswoman said the family was being interviewed at the station and that the Turkish consulate promised it was exploring all options to find the mother.

Sarai Sierra's disappearance wasn't reported until Jan. 25 and investigators say that might have hindered the investigation.