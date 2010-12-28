Vikings rookie QB Webb brings down Eagles

Rookie Joe Webb threw for 195 yards and ran for a touchdown in his first start filling in for injured Brett Favre, and the Vikings upset Michael Vick and the NFC East champion Eagles, 24-14, last night in the NFL's first Tuesday game since 1946.

Adrian Peterson ran for 117 yards and a score, helping the Vikings (6-9) knock host Philadelphia out of contention for a first-round playoff bye.

Vick lost two fumbles, threw an interception and was sacked six times. The Vikings tied it at 7 in the final minute of the first half when Antoine Winfield sacked Vick, knocked the ball loose and ran 45 yards for a score.

The Eagles (10-5) could have secured a first-round bye with victories over the Vikings and Dallas and a loss by Chicago or Atlanta. Now the Eagles are locked into the NFC's No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 seed Jan. 8 or 9.

Vick to start Pro BowlVick's sensational comeback season made a big impression throughout the NFL, not only in Philadelphia.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Eagles' quarterback, who sat out two seasons while serving a federal sentence for dogfighting, will start for the NFC in the Jan. 30 Pro Bowl in Honolulu. The honor, announced Tuesday, is yet another major step in Vick's resurgence.

Four other Eagles were selected - receiver DeSean Jackson, tackle Jason Peters, cornerback Asante Samuel and kicker David Akers.

Atlanta, which leads the NFC with a 12-3 record, had the most Pro Bowlers with seven, including quarterback Matt Ryan, receiver Roddy White and defensive end John Abraham.

New England (13-2), the AFC leader, had six Pro Bowlers, led by Tom Brady, the league's top passer.

Four rookies were chosen, with Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh an NFC starter. Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty, Titans kick returner Marc Mariani and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey on the AFC squad.

- AP