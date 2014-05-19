Village elections set for June, offshore gas port to be discussed

PORT JEFFERSON

Village elections set for June

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Port Jefferson Village Board.

Trustee Bruce D’Abramo is seeking re-election to a two-year term. Also on the June 17 ballot will be challengers Bruce Miller and Jill Nees-Russell.

Voting will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Port Jefferson Village Center at 101 E. Broadway.

The top two vote-getters will win seats on the board. Incumbent trustee Lee Rosner is not seeking re-election.

Nees-Russell is the village’s public relations and marketing consultant. Miller, a former Port Jefferson school board member, leads the Grassroots Committee to Repower Port Jefferson.

Village elections also will be held on June 17 in Bellport and Belle Terre.

In Bellport, incumbent Leslie O’Connor and newcomer David McGrath are running unopposed for two open trustee seats. Trustee Dorothy Terwilliger is not seeking a new term. Voting is 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall at 29 Bellport Lane.

In Belle Terre, Mayor Ted Lucki and trustees Grant T. Geelan and Sheila Knapp are running unopposed. Eric D. Cherches is running to replace Village Justice Charles Russo, who is not seeking re-election. Voting is noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall at 55 Cliff Rd., Belle Terre. — CARL MACGOWAN

ISLAND PARK

Planned offshore gas port to be discussed

The Coalition of Nassau Civic Associations plans to host an informational presentation by Clean Ocean Action, Food & Water Watch and others on the impact that a liquefied natural gas port offshore could have on Long Island’s South Shore communities.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Orens Middle School, at 150 Trafalgar Blvd. in Island Park.

Some residents, activists and elected officials have expressed fears over plans to put a natural-gas transfer station south of Jones Beach.

Liberty Natural Gas, part of an investment fund based in the Cayman Islands, would build a $300 million system consisting of two buoys, two pipelines and a 22-mile main for its project, called Port Ambrose.

The main would link to a natural-gas pipeline system that serves Long Island and New York City. A tanker would carry up to 3.75 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas, mostly from the Caribbean, and turn it into a gas before pumping it through the buoys, according to the plan.

The U.S. Maritime Administration, the Coast Guard, and New York’s and New Jersey’s governors must approve the plan, which requires a federal license.

For more information, visit concali.org, email contactconca@gmail.com or call 516-972-6988. - AISHA AL-MUSLIM



AMITYVILLE

PBA helping restore howitzer at VFW post

A World War II howitzer cannon housed at Amityville’s VFW Post 7223 will be restored with help from the Police Benevolent Association.

Members of the PBA, the union that represents village police officers, plan to present a $1,000 check to VFW members Monday in a ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m.

The cannon restoration is part of a renovation of the post, which was founded in 1943 and has 64 members, including some World War II veterans.

The post is at 300 Broadway in Amityville. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER



PATCHOGUE

Home-based firm seeks zoning change

The Patchogue Village board of trustees has set a public hearing next month on a change of zone application for a home-based business.

Board members unanimously voted Monday night to hold the June 23 hearing for Tepin Inc., located at 172 N. Ocean Ave.

The location is zoned residential, but the owner, Susan Montana, seeks to have it switched to residential office space.

Patchogue village attorney Brian Egan said the company owner unsuccessfully applied to change the zoning in the past. It wasn’t immediately known when, officials said. - DEON J. HAMPTON