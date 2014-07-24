Volunteers patrol to report illegal parking in Huntington

Motorists in Huntington thinking about parking in a handicapped zone without a placard, or in a fire zone at all, think again.

The Town of Huntington has a group of volunteers who patrol area parking lots in search of drivers who park illegally. They photograph the violators and mail the evidence to town’s public safety department, which investigates. If town records do not turn up a permit associated with the vehicle, violators are mailed a notice of the fine: $230. The town gets $200 and the state the rest.

“The trained parking enforcement volunteers have proved to be invaluable in helping ensure that handicap spaces are available for those who need them and that fire zones are kept clear for emergencies,” Town Supervisor Frank Petrone said.

The Handicapped Parking Enforcement Program was started in 1982. The town has 18 volunteers, many of whom are handicapped. Police and public safety officers in the town also issue summonses to violators.

With each conviction, the volunteers receive $5 to cover the cost of gas.

To find out about becoming a volunteer, call the Handicapped Parking Enforcement Division at 631-351-3232.