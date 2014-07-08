Vote on Top 16 in Newsday’s 'That’s SO LI' tournament

We’re in Round 3 of our “That’s SO Long Island” tournament, and the competition is getting fierce as the field has narrowed from 64 contestants to the Top 16.

The Long Island Ducks baseball team is pitched in a tight challenge with Long Island's wine country, with the East End destination ahead of the highly popular independent league team by less than 200 votes.

Meanwhile, in a food fight, two pizzeria favorites -- Grandma pizza and Italian ices -- are competing for your vote, with pizza ahead. But it's summer, so it's too early to count out ice.

Two popular attractions, the Montauk Lighthouse and the Hamptons have also moved on and are now going head-to-head, as are Jones Beach and the Long Beach boardwalk. The boardwalk is beloved, but it's up against the iconic South Shore beach.

Speaking of Long Beach, favorite son Billy Crystal is facing off against pop singer Debbie Gibson.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has rolled through two rounds, but he's up against arguably the tournament favorite -- Billy Joel.

Only one can take home the title of “That’s SO Long Island.” Take a look at all the matchups and vote for your favorites at newsday.com/tsli.

(Mobile readers: Use the link at the top of this post to access the tournament.)