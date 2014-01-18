Walker delivers another clutch shot in Southold's league win

Liam Walker is making a habit out of buzzer-beating shots. And that's been a good thing for the Southold boys' basketball team.

Walker’s coast-to-coast layup was the winning basket in the First Settlers’ 57-55 League VIII road win over Greenport Saturday.

Walker had previously delivered a game-winning layup with 1.9 seconds left that helped Southold defeat Pierson, 57-55, back on Dec. 20.

Same score, same result, different point totals for Walker, who had a game-high 34 points in the win over Pierson and a team-high 15 points against Greenport.

“Today’s was probably the best because it was against Greenport, in their gym, biggest rival,” said Walker, who added eight rebounds and five assists. “When I got the ball, I said to myself, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’. We were tied. There was nothing to lose.”

Southold (5-5) didn’t get off to the best of starts, trailing 31-23 at halftime. Walker said the reason for that was because the First Settlers weren’t getting great looks off their offensive sets.

It all changed in the second half due to a change in the offensive game plan.

“Usually, we’re very fast, up and down the court, but today we slowed it down a bit,” Southold coach Phil Reed said. “We got our screen and roll going and got some good shots off that.”

Greenport's Gavin Dibble, who led all scorers with 19 points, tied the score at 55 on a layup with 10 seconds remaining, before Walker took over. The Porters are now 4-5.

Pierson (8-1) and Stony Brook (8-1) are in first and second, respectively, in the League VIII standings following its Saturday wins. Pierson defeated Bridgehampton, 70-61, and Stony Brook defeated Knox, 69-19.

In its first meeting, Pierson beat Stony Brook, 66-58, on Dec. 18. Stony Brook will host Pierson at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the team’s final meeting of the regular season.