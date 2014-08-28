Walt Whitman site designated a ‘Literary Landmark’

The Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site in Huntington Station has been designated a “Literary Landmark” by the American Library Association’s United for Libraries division.

A dedication ceremony is planned at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at the site, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd.

“We’re very honored and thankful to the library system; certainly we are an extension of what they do in their work for literacy,” said Cynthia Shor, executive director of the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association.

“This increases our ability to apply for grants, increases our visibility and it certainly accentuates our mission, which is to preserve and promote the legacy of Walt Whitman.”

Expected to attend the celebration are Rep. Steve Israel (D-Dix Hills), state Sens. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) and Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), state Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and New York State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey, among others.

The 300-year-old windmill at what is now Stony Brook Southampton was designated a literary landmark last summer. It’s where Tennessee Williams wrote one of his plays.

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association was organized in 1949 to purchase the deteriorating Whitman Birthplace from private sellers to safeguard it for future generations. In 1957, the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association sold the site to the state with an agreement that the birthplace association would continue to operate it.

The celebration is open to the public. For more information, call the site at 631-427-5240 ext. 112.