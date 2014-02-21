Charpin, Weber-Levine and Solomon built their own legacy in 2014

The cast was a little different but for yet another season, Ward Melville’s sabre team was almost unstoppable.

In 2013, Alexa Antipas and Alexa Rohan, a pair of senior All-Long Island fencers, led the way with then-junior Kacy Charpin in the mix as well.

This season, Charpin was at the head of a new triumvirate, which featured juniors Carly Weber-Levine and Ilana Solomon.

Antipas, a three-time county champion and 2013 Girls Fencer of the Year, and Rohan left big shoes to fill, but Charpin said the team remained focused on the present and not on the fencers they had to replace.

Charpin said the squad focused less on “filling their shoes but more [on] proving ourselves.”

“They are great,” the Penn State-bound senior said of Antipas and Rohan, “but we needed to be able to prove that we’re just as good and we’re just as strong, and that we can fence at the level they were fencing at.”

If the sabre team did reach this level, it was never more evident than this season’s Suffolk championship. Charpin, Weber-Levine and Solomon combined to go 21-0, outscoring opponents by 105-13, good for a combined +92 touch differential.

“I’m very proud,” Weber-Levine said after Ward Melville clinched its 13th straight Suffolk title. “I’m excited that I finally get an opportunity to contribute to the team.”

“It’s great to be part of it,” Solomon said of the Patriots' fencing program. “It’s almost like a legend.”

Three days after winning the Suffolk title, the legend grew as Ward Melville won its 189th consecutive match and 12th straight Long Island crown.

The trio of Charpin, Weber-Levine and Solomon was at the forefront once again as the group went undefeated in the team’s 14-1 LIC win over Garden City.

All three are ranked among the top 70 girls sabre fencers under 20 years old by the United States Fencing Association.

Charpin is ranked 23rd in the U-20 age group and 50th nationally regardless of age group.

Weber-Levine is 60th in the U-20 group and 17th among under-17 sabre fencers. Solomon is 69th among U-20s and 31st among U-17s.

The three fencers also qualified for the Suffolk individual finals this season.

Charpin took first, marking the fourth consecutive season a Ward Melville fencer won gold in girls sabre.

While the senior will not be back to defend her title next season, Charpin is confident the streak will continue and said Weber-Levine and Solomon are “gonna dominate.”

Considering the continuing legacy of the Ward Melville sabre team, it’s hard to disagree.