WAY TO GO! Julianna Gabrielsen Freshman is Suffolk's 2nd female Eagle Scout

A Mount Sinai High School student is the second female to attain the rank of Eagle Scout in Suffolk County.

Julianna Gabrielsen, a freshman and member of the all-female Boy Scout Troop 2019 in Sound Beach, received the designation after spearheading the creation of three horse tack boxes for the Warrior Ranch Foundation in Calverton, which uses equestrian therapy for veterans and first responders who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

The materials for the project were donated by local stores, including Home Depot and Lowes, while a group of 25 volunteers helped to create the tack boxes. Gabrielsen also raised $1,200 for the foundation through a car wash last summer at the Mount Sinai Fire Department.

“I was very happy about being able to do this and help out a beneficiary for a very good cause,” said Gabrielsen, 14.

Gabrielsen’s other charitable efforts include recently raising $800 through the sale of homemade jewelry as part of Sloane’s Ride, a fundraiser in support of congenital heart defect research that benefits the Children’s Heart Foundation.

“I commend Julianna for being a role model and helping to break down barriers so other young women can follow their dreams,” said Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who honored her last month during a board meeting.

The county’s first female to attain the rank of Eagle Scout was Summer Levinsky of Huntington Station, who earned the designation in 2021.— MICHAEL R. EBERT