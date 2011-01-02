We should make rational spending choices

Regarding "Scarce dollars, hard choices and the value of a life" [Opinion, Dec. 20], thank you for the excellent coverage of a very difficult topic that few people seem to understand. There is little that we can apply to problem-solving besides time and money. Both are limited, and choices should be wisely made.

My experience is that people make their best decisions in their for-profit business activities. Their decisions about nonprofit activities and support are a distant second. And the worst choices of all are made by politicians.

You did a great job of applying rationality and common sense to an issue that affects a great number of important decisions.

Andy Glass

Dix Hills