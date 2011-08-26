Weary of one-upmanship

DEAR AMY: We have one daughter who has just started 10th grade. She is an excellent student at a private school where she earned all A's last year. She is in the music honor society, plays a challenging instrument and volunteers at two hospitals. She has many friends, she texts and is on Facebook. She is into clothes and is attractive. My problem is a friend of ours, who also has a daughter. They have enhanced her education with volumes of lessons and tutoring and she has been driven to excel. She has an education adviser who prepares her for tests. She does not have friends and is not allowed to text or have Facebook. My problem is that my friend is constantly pointing out how hard her daughter works, how many extra classes she takes and that she is a 4.0 student. I never discuss my daughter's grades, other than saying she is a good student and a normal teen. I become very irritated with my friend's insistence to prove her daughter is superior to my daughter. I have tried to convey that they are just different, but she continues. She considers Facebook, texting and primping a waste of time. I consider it normal. I am afraid that if I let her have it and she realizes our daughters are not remarkably different academically, then I would lose my friendship. What can I do to put an end to this comparison?Biting My Tongue

DEAR BITING: You and this other woman don't really seem to have a friendship. You have a high school rivalry.

It would be tempting to try to end this by telling your rival that your daughter is also academically accomplished, but I can understand why you don't want to play this game.

You only need to say, "Our kids are different. It's not fair to judge them. You and I and our girls are never going to make it through the college application process if we don't figure out how to interact differently. Can we appreciate both of these girls -- just as they are?"