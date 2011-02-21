3-5 inches of snow forecast for Monday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Long Island, where snowfall could hamper travel for those hitting the roads this Presidents Day.

"This snowfall that will start overnight will cause some hazardous conditions due to snow-covered roads and low visibilities," said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, which issued the advisory Sunday.

A band of light snow will continue to fall across the region through 8 a.m. at a rate of 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service's special weather statement at 4:42 a.m. Motorists are advised to use caution.

The advisory is in place until 2 p.m. for New York City and its immediate suburbs, which are projected to see between 3 and 5 inches of snow. Eastern Suffolk could see 2 to 4 inches.

The timing is unfortunate because snowfall will be accumulating by the time of this morning's commute, Murray said.

The Long Island Rail Road is operating on a holiday schedule today because of Presidents Day and off-peak fares will be in effect all day. Nine extra trains, four westbound and five eastbound, will operate on the Ronkonkoma and Port Washington branches, however, there will be no train service on the West Hempstead Branch and East of Ronkonkoma.

High temperatures are to be in the mid-30s with winds of about 10 to 15 mph Monday afternoon, and gusts of about 25 mph possible on eastern Long Island.

That's a far cry from Saturday, when 60-mph gusts knocked trees into roads and power lines, cutting power to nearly 7,000 Long Island Power Authority customers at one point.

By Sunday evening, however, all but three customers impacted by the wind-related outages had power restored, according to LIPA.

If you're tired of wind and snow, take heart: The first day of spring is four weeks away.